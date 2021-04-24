Arts & Entertainment

Oscars' Red Carpet Economy suffers 'brutal hit' due to COVID pandemic

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars' Red Carpet Economy suffers 'brutal hit' due to pandemic

In a typical year, Hollywood's awards season provides work for an army of people including glam squads of hair and make-up people, of course, but also florists, limo drivers, waiters, parking attendants and so many more.

Those workers are suffering from what The Hollywood Reporter calls a "brutal hit" to their ability to make a living.

It's been called The Red Carpet Economy, where thousands work largely unseen by the public, performing all sorts of tasks.

This has been their busiest weekend of the year, until now.

"I think a lot of people are really hurting," said Eric Buterbaugh, who is known as the florist to the stars. "To be honest, I hate to say this but, it doesn't really even feel like The Oscars, really."

He is still the go-to floral designer, but right now his business must depend on gifting, for folks who send his floral designs to say "congratulations" or "thanks."

"Normally, during Oscars season we're doing four, five, six big parties and as those aren't happening this year, it's really a weird year for us," Buterbaugh said.

His famous attention to detail has kept him busy. Same with caterer Sean Hayman, but that doesn't mean business as usual.

"I had a full time assistant and she pretty much ran the office," Hayman said. "And I had to let her go."

His company fed firefighters battling last summer's blaze in the Angeles National Forest, but his big show business gig last year, feeding the crowd at The Critics Choice Awards, evaporated in 2021 when the ceremony went virtual.

"It will be a matter of starting all over," Hayman predicts. "But I like to think positive, and I think after a year or so, people will thirst for the more elaborate for what we were doing before this happened."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsactorsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Forest Park man charged in CTA attack near Oak Park station
Formerly incarcerated people discuss career obstacles
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Chicago Ford plant assembly line at standstill from supply chain issues
Show More
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
Chicago Bulls help COVID survivor surprise nurses who cared for him
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
Chicago Weather: Morning rain, then scattered showers Saturday
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
More TOP STORIES News