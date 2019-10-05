PROGRAM NOTE: Saturday children's programs to air Sundays due to sports coverage

All WLS Channel 7.1 children's programs that normally air on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will now air on Sundays due to sports coverage.
WLS Channel 7.1 Saturday children's programs are preempted in the 4th Quarter, so all children's programming will air on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Below are the dates/times we are airing our children's programming:
Program Scheduled Airings
Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown Will air from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on Sunday
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin Will air from 12:30-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 when it will air from 3:30-4 p.m.
Hearts of Heroes Will air from 1:00-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m.
Rock the Park Will air from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 10/27 when will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m. and Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air 4:30-5:00 p.m.
Additionally WLS Livewell Channel 7.2 Saturday children's programming will now be aired 8-9 a.m.:
Program
Oh Baby 1 Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00-8:30 a.m.
Oh Baby 2 Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9:00 a.m.
