Arts & Entertainment

PROGRAM NOTE: Saturday children's programs to air Sundays due to sports coverage

All WLS Channel 7.1 children's programs that normally air on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will now air on Sundays due to sports coverage.

WLS Channel 7.1 Saturday children's programs are preempted in the 4th Quarter, so all children's programming will air on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are the dates/times we are airing our children's programming:

Program Scheduled Airings

Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown Will air from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on Sunday

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin Will air from 12:30-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 when it will air from 3:30-4 p.m.

Hearts of Heroes Will air from 1:00-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m.

Rock the Park Will air from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 10/27 when will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m. and Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air 4:30-5:00 p.m.

Additionally WLS Livewell Channel 7.2 Saturday children's programming will now be aired 8-9 a.m.:

Program

Oh Baby 1 Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00-8:30 a.m.

Oh Baby 2 Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9:00 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 ID'd in car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash in Gary
Once deported, Illinois Army veteran officially becomes US citizen
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Suicide note penned by Brendt Christensen, killer of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang
Parents warns of disruptions should Chicago Teachers Union strike
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
CTU Strike: What teachers are fighting for
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
Jury finds last man guilty in murder of Tyshawn Lee
New Year's Eve exhumation of John Dillinger ok'd by Indiana officials
10 charged with distributing drugs from Texas to Chicago
Judge in Jussie Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News