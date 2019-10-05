PROGRAM NOTE: Saturday children's programs to air Sundays due to sports coverage

Program

All WLS Channel 7.1 children's programs that normally air on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will now air on Sundays due to sports coverage.WLS Channel 7.1 Saturday children's programs are preempted in the 4th Quarter, so all children's programming will air on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Below are the dates/times we are airing our children's programming:Will air from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on SundayWill air from 12:30-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 when it will air from 3:30-4 p.m.Will air from 1:00-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m.Will air from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, except Sunday 10/27 when will air from 4:00-4:30 p.m. and Sunday 11/3 & 12/15 when it will air 4:30-5:00 p.m.Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00-8:30 a.m.Will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9:00 a.m.