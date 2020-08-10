Arts & Entertainment

Rachael Ray, husband and dog all OK after fire tears through New York home

LAKE LUZERNE, New York -- Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York was damaged after a massive fire.

Video showed the flames tearing through the home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.

The celebrity chef's spokesperson released a statement saying, "Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know."

Ray later tweeted: "Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog... we're all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we've lost."



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Ray had been producing her show from her home since the pandemic began.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkfirerachael rayhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Severe storms bring high winds, widespread damage to Chicago area
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
Englewood residents speak about police shooting that may have sparked looting
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: preliminary study
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Show More
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago Weather: Strong winds continue overnight
Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park
Chicago restricts access to downtown streets, bridges, limits transit overnight after looting
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
More TOP STORIES News