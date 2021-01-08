Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly carried a concealed weapon into a store, police said.DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was walking on Rodeo Drive with a group of men when security called police, claiming that someone from the group had a "weapon in his waistband" while in a store, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.The group was detained around 4:45 p.m. when they returned to their vehicle. After police investigated, the 29-year-old rapper, known for hits like "Suge" and "Rockstar," was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.Police said the other men detained were released at the scene.DaBaby was released on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court March 25.