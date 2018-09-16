Second annual Destinos Festival kicks off September 20

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago International Latino Theater Festival is getting ready to kick off its second annual Destinos Festival.
Myrna Salazar of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance and Sara Carranza of the UrbanTheater Company stopped by ABC7 to discuss the festival.
Destinos is produced by the Chicago Lationo Theater Alliance.
Participating venues and ensembles include Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, Urban Theater, Water People and Teatro Vista.
Destinos starts on September 20 and goes through November 4 with performances at venues throughout the city.
Tickets are between $20 and $25.
For more information, visit clata.org.