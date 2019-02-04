OSCARS

Who is coming to the Oscars 2019? List of presenters includes Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson are among the celebrities who will present awards at the Oscars this year. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscars are fast approaching, and we're learning more about which stars to expect at the star-studded event.

Some A-list celebrities who will be presenting at Hollywood's biggest night of the year include music superstars, past Oscar winners and actors with big films coming out soon. Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson (AKA Captain Marvel) were among the first batch of presenters, which was announced Monday.

RELATED: New Captain Marvel trailer released during the Super Bowl

Here are the presenters we know about so far. Check back for more as they're announced.

Awkwafina
Daniel Craig
Chris Evans
Tina Fey
Whoopi Goldberg
Brie Larson
Jennifer Lopez
Amy Poehler
Maya Rudolph
Amandla Stenberg
Charlize Theron
Tessa Thompson
Constance Wu

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Ridge police investigate possible hit-and-run
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
WATCH: Woman's emotional reunion with dog rescued from 40-foot hole
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
Show More
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
5 mistakes you're making with your money
More News