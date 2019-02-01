OSCARS

Oscars performers 2019: Jennifer Hudson and more to sing nominated songs

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. When 2018's best and brightest films are honored on Feb. 24, superstars will be taking the stage to perform songs from the movies.

Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year, Variety reports that Academy sources told them all five songs will be performed after all.

On Thursday, the Academy confirmed two of those performances on Twitter.

Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely performers.

"All The Stars"


Movie: Black Panther

Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"I'll Fight"


Movie: RBG

Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer Hudson

The Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.

"The Place Where the Lost Things Go"



Movie: Mary Poppins Returns

Who performs the song for the movie? Emily Blunt

The Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included.

"Shallow"


Movie: A Star Is Born

Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"


Movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson

