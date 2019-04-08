'Shazam!' ranks No. 1 in weekend debut

"Shazam!" was a big hit at the box office this weekend, ranking No. 1 in its debut weekend, bringing in $53.5 million.Stars of the DC superhero extravaganza -- Asher Angel, who plays the kid about to become Shazam; Jack Dylan Grazer, the best buddy even after his pal becomes a superhero; and Zachary Levi who is Shazam - recently spoke to ABC7.Levi explained the movie's plot."It's about a 14-year-old foster boy who is in search of his biological family, but while doing that is whisked away to a magical realm by a wizard who see that he has a heart that is pure," he said.Grazer said Levi "was pretty darn good at" channeling a 14-year-old boy.The actors did some of their stunts, but also used stunt doubles."I did two stunts, which I was pretty psyched about," Angel said."I love doing stunts, I think that's a lot of fun because that's the stuff you don't really get to do in real life," Levi said."DC obviously made incredible films and has learned along the way in doing that, and really struck gold with "Wonder Woman" and "Aquaman," and finding the levity and heart in all of that and wanting to really continue down that journey," Levi said. "I don't know what the marching orders are other than trying to make the best films possible."The "Pet Sematary" remake opened in second place this weekend at $25 million. Last week's top film, "Dumbo," slid to third with just over $18 million.