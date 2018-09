Illinois residents get free admission to the Shedd Aquarium in September.Proof of residency is all that's needed.The aquarium also extended its hours to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with special events such as Jazzin' at the Shedd.Capacity is limited. Aquarium officials recommend reserving your free admission online, which requires a $3 processing fee.Free Illinois resident days will be available on Oct. 3 and 10.