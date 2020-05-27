coronavirus illinois

Great America visitors can expect capacity control, extensive cleaning when amusement park reopens

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's not clear yet when Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee can reopen, but it is clear what will change at the amusement park.

Hank Salemi, president of the park, joined ABC 7 Chicago live remotely Wednesday to talk about the park's plans.

He said he hopes the park will reopen this summer. Six Flags officials have put together a comprehensive safety plan that includes capacity control, social distancing, extensive cleaning and more.

Attendees will have to make advanced reservations and can expect a different experience, but Salemi said his family will be there.
