Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to star in Broadway play together

NEW YORK -- In a case of art imitating life, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are taking their relationship to the Great White Way.

The married couple will appear together in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite."

The play, which will be directed by the couples' good friend, John Benjamin Hickey, will open in February in Boston.

Then it will begin previews in March and open officially in April for a 17-week run at the Hudson Theatre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanbroadway
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
2 injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run; suspect in custody
New federal report reviews Aurora police response to mass shooting
ISP: Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway, outbound lanes reopen
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Cargo plane crashes near Toledo, Ohio airport
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday
Show More
2 shot while sitting on porch in Austin: police
Boy, 16, shot while on bike in Garfield Park
4 injured, 2 critically, in Near West Side shooting
9/11 survivor shares story with students ahead of 18th anniversary
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vaping cartridge scheme
More TOP STORIES News