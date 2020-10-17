New 'Supermarket Sweep' returns to ABC with host Leslie Jones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Supermarket Sweep" is back! The classic game show returns to ABC this Sunday, with host Leslie Jones.Jones is also an executive producer on the show.The first Supermarket Sweep was on ABC back in the '60s, and there were several more versions. Leslie was a fan back then, and even auditioned for the show with a girlfriend!"I learned that I can go into the supermarket and get a gang of food in the basket and win, you know what I'm saying, I learned how to shop fast!" she said.The jackpot used to be $5,000 But it's a high stakes game now. The team with the highest cart total gets to play for $100,000."It's gonna be a lot of fun, it's gonna be a lot of joking, it's gonna be a lot of heart - it's gonna be a lot of screaming," Jones said."I do think it's a good time to bring it back because people need some joy and people need to see people win and people need to see people like themselves win," she added.See the premiere of "Supermarket Sweep" this Sunday night at 7, right here on ABC 7.