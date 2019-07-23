Arts & Entertainment

'The Bachelor: Live On Stage' coming to Cadillac Palace Theatre

Hosted by "The Bachelor" fan favorite Ben Higgins, "The Bachelor: Live On Stage" official tour hits the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago on March 14, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of the hit ABC show "The Bachelor" will now have the opportunity to search for love in person.

At each performance, an eligible hometown bachelor will be introduced to local women from the audience - and Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony.

At each performance, an eligible hometown bachelor will be introduced to local women from the audience - and Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony.

Tickets are now on sale for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Individual tickets for The Bachelor Live On Stage will go on-sale at a later date, and will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000, or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
