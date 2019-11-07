Arts & Entertainment

University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher returns to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions

By
A librarian from the University of Chicago who beat "Jeopardy!" powerhouse James Holzhauer in June returned to the game show on Thursday.

Emma Boettcher starred on the Tournament of Champions Thursday, and she won the round!

But when Boettcher first faced off against "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer over the summer, her friends expressed concern.

"When they found out I was going to be on the show, they were worried for me," Boettcher said. "Didn't know how that was going to work out."

RELATED: James Holzhauer's Jeopardy winning streak ended by University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher

The University of Chicago librarian had been tracking her scores, playing at home for five years. Although her winning streak was short-lived after beating the 32-day champion, she came back swinging on Thursday on the Tournament of Champions.

Boettcher, an English major at Princeton University, had written her thesis for her master's degree on predicting the difficulty of trivia questions using "Jeopardy!" clues. But during the entire experience playing, Boettcher said what she was most impressed by was the host, Alex Trebek, who had announced just before taping the tournament that he was facing a setback in his battle against pancreatic cancer.

"I was so impressed on the show how present he was in the game, being the host. When the game paused, he would take questions from the audience, telling jokes," Boettcher said. "Had I not known beforehand, I would not have known anything was wrong."

Depending on how the contestants line up for the next round, "Jeopardy!" fans could potentially see a rematch between Boettcher and James Holzhauer in the semi-finals next week.

"Jeopardy!" airs weekdays at 3:30 p.m., right before ABC7's newscast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionuniversity of chicagogame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement
Naperville police say no hate crime committed at Buffalo Wild Wings
Chicago high school cross country runners may participate in state meet
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Mom no longer cooperating in search for missing 5-year-old
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, very cold
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
Show More
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Ohio detective dies after being shot twice in face during drug raid: Police
Marijuana banned from public housing despite new law taking effect January
Fire rips through Near West Side recycling center
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
More TOP STORIES News