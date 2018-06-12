ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Viola Davis gives us 'The Last Defense' for two death row inmates

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest.

Sandy A. Kenyon
A new ABC show will offer a last defense to Darlie Routier and Julius Jones, two prisoners who have spent decades behind bars on death row.

The seven-episode summer series, produced by Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, who are the principals of JuVee Productions, begins Tuesday.

She taught her law students "How To Get Away With Murder," but as that TV series continues, Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, has also become a champion of those who can't find justice anywhere else.

The actress explains The Last Defense is in the same spirit.

"This new series will make people lean in further because How To Get Away With Murder is fiction. The Last Defense is non-fiction. It's real," she said.

Tennon explains their relationship this way: "Viola's really got that creative edge, and I'm kinda more of a leader. I'm kinda more of a do-it-all guy that does it all so we kinda stay out of each other's way, but we actually really love working together."

They've worked together in fiction on her show. Now they are side-by-side again with even higher stakes.

"It's like Barbara Jordan, the great U.S. Congresswoman, said, 'What Americans want is simple. They want an America as good as its promise,'" Davis explained.

The show aims to explore and expose flaws in the country's justice system by examining two death row cases.

Darlie Routier has always denied stabbing her two young sons to death.

Julius Jones was a 21-year-old college student found guilty of murder, but he maintains his innocence.

"It gives a face to those people we have dehumanized in the past," Davis said.

Her husband added, "It's really important to have the public take a look in and draw their own conclusions."

The Last Defense airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonhow to get away with murderviola davislawsdeath penalty
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News