Water Tower Place offering virtual sleigh rides through Christmas

Take a ride to the North Pole on Santa's magic sleigh. A new virtual reality ride flies you through crowded streets and highways with the help of Santa's reindeer.

This interactive experience is going on at Water Tower Place through Christmas.

Visit Water Tower Place's website for more information on the virtual sleigh.
To beat the lines and reserve tickets for the virtual sleigh, visit https://www.celebrateyourholiday.com/Reservations.
