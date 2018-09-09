ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Web series 'PinkSlipped' explores life as a young Latinx person

The cretor of a new webseries, "PinkSlipped," visited ABC7 Chicago.

The web series "PinkSlipped" is getting a global debut on September 19, but it got its first screenings in Chicago.

The series, which was shot in Chicago and Los Angeles, focuses on Jacqueline, Elena and Rosie, Latinx best friends navigating their early 30s.

It also got screenings in Los Angeles, New York City, San Antonio and Atlanta before it goes live online.

"PinkSlipped" writer, creator, actress and co-director Jacqueline Priego stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the series and its upcoming release.

For more information about "PinkSlipped," visit www.pinkslipped.org.
