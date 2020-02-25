Envision Unlimited helps people living with disabilities get services they need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local organization is working to celebrate abilities in Chicago.Envision Unlimited is helping to break down barriers and bring awareness to those who just want to be like the rest of us.Right now, there are more than 20,000 people in Illinois with disabilities without services.Mark McHugh, president of Envision Unlimited, joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about his work.Envision Unlimited recently expanded services across 18 counties. It gives people the opportunity to live in a community, either in a group or individually, and work toward employment. It also provides foster care for children with disabilities.People with disabilities want the same things out of life, a job, family and friends, a safe place to live; get to know someone, McHugh said.