Eric Trump says he was spit on at West Loop cocktail lounge The Aviary

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump said the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody after she spit on him.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was "purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems."

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago's West Loop area. The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment on behalf of the lounge.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that officers assisted the Secret Service with a "law enforcement matter" and deferred inquiries to the agency.


The Secret Service, White House and Trump Organization, which Eric Trump helps run, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Breitbart reported that Mr. Trump is not pressing charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopassaultchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer critically wounded in head in Bronzeville
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
Girl, 5, in grave condition after being pulled from water at Rainbow Beach
Longtime ABC7 reporter Russ Ewing dead at 95
Driver charged after 3 killed in fiery West Side crash
Deputy fatally shot in Avon, Ill.
R. Kelly in court Wednesday for status hearing in sexual assault case
Show More
Wayfair employees to stage protest over sale to migrant detention facility
Family of woman killed in Walgreens files wrongful death lawsuit
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
Ind. mother charged, allegedly left baby daughter to die while she bought drugs
More TOP STORIES News