Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a surprisingly fast exit, Chief Ernest "Ernie" Cato III retired from the Chicago Police Department Friday, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Cato, who served as chief of the counterterrorism unit, spent more than three decades with CPD and was on the of the highest-ranking officials in the department.

Cato was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.

