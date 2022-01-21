'Escaping the Odds': Chicago man shares epiphany that changed life path after decade behind bars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aaron Smith spent years behind bars. While serving his time, he said he had an epiphany that changed his path in life.Smith grew up in Chicago and got tangled up in a large drug operation that landed him in prison for nearly a decade.While in jail, Smith said he had a drastic switch in his mindset. Instead of histling drugs, he wanted to use his skills for good and assist others in similar situations.His podcast, "Escaping the Odds," allows him, and others, to tell thier stories in hopes of helping prevent others from making similar mistakes.The podcast highlights the triumphant stories of people who bounced back from prison through entrepreneurship and business.The third season of "Escaping the Odds" kicks off next month.For more information, visit