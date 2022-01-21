'Escaping the Odds': Chicago man shares epiphany that changed life path after decade behind bars

EMBED <>More Videos

Podcast tells triumphant stories of people after life in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aaron Smith spent years behind bars. While serving his time, he said he had an epiphany that changed his path in life.

Smith grew up in Chicago and got tangled up in a large drug operation that landed him in prison for nearly a decade.

While in jail, Smith said he had a drastic switch in his mindset. Instead of histling drugs, he wanted to use his skills for good and assist others in similar situations.

His podcast, "Escaping the Odds," allows him, and others, to tell thier stories in hopes of helping prevent others from making similar mistakes.

The podcast highlights the triumphant stories of people who bounced back from prison through entrepreneurship and business.

The third season of "Escaping the Odds" kicks off next month.

For more information, visit EscapingTheOdds.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoinmatesentrepreneurshipjailpodcastfeel goodprison
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. judge's 'sexist' comments caught on livestream
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Man shot by U of C police officer called 911, said he was armed: court
Illinois reports 23,246 new COVID cases, 198 deaths
Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
Quigley warns Russia-Ukraine tensions could quickly get 'very grave'
Show More
Activists want businesses to demand federal charges against Van Dyke
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
What do my COVID home test results mean?
Some IL lawmakers seek to repeal recently-passed criminal justice bill
2nd Aurora police officers dies of COVID in matter of weeks
More TOP STORIES News