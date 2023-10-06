Chicago Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins after turbulent tenure with team

Claypool absent from last two Bears games despite being healthy

CHICAGO -- The Miami Dolphins are trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, the teams announced Friday.

The Dolphins and Bears will also swap 2025 draft picks in the trade, which is pending a physical, with Miami giving Chicago a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-rounder.

The trade comes after Claypool was a healthy scratch for the second time in five days, missing the Bears' 40-20 win over the Washington Commanderson Thursday.

Last Friday, the 25-year-old wide receiver expressed frustration with his role in Chicago's offense, and he was made inactive after being told by the team not to attend the Bears' game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Claypool spent less than a year with the Bears, who traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1. Claypool ended up playing 10 games in Chicago over two seasons, totaling 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had expressed finality regarding Claypool prior to Thursday's game.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Poles said on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.