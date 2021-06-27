Esports arena coming to Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's gaming at a competitive level. Esports are growing in popularity.
A new esports stadium is coming to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
April Welch is the Associate Vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Director of Esports and Digital Arts Center for the Illinois Institute of Technology.
She's helping lead the partnership with IIT and Smash Interactive to expand Esports in Bronzeville. They're forming a Bronzeville Esports League.
"This could be part of the answer to violence," says Welch.
There's an event coming up on August 20th where people can learn more.
