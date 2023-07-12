White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks to receive ESPY Award for comeback from cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Jimmy V Award for perseverance is annually given to a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination...

No one this season has embodied that more than Liam Hendriks, the White Sox emotional closer set to receive the award at this year ESPYs.

Back-to-back All Star seasons with the White Sox had Liam Hendriks feeling invincible, until he wasn't. His 2022 off season was interrupted by stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The December diagnosis made public in January caught White Sox fans off guard...

But Hendriks refused to be defeated, going through chemotherapy treatments while continuing to throw from the mound. He maintained a positive attitude that not only impressed his teammates, but helped him persevere through four months of treatment until he was announced cancer free last April.

Fifteen days later, Hendriks announced he is cancer free, marking a firm return to baseball and refusing to be anything but dominant. As he made a minor league appearance on May 5, returning to the White Sox on three weeks later, he got a standing ovation as he made his season debut, throwing 16 strikes in his first appearance as a survivor.

"It was definitely emotional," Hendricks said. "There was a lot going on. It was nerve-wracking going out, being available today and having that go on. It was humbling going out there and walking out there and seeing the amount of people wearing my shirts, the amount of people having signs or flags or anything like that, the amount of people that were chanting, the outpouring of love, not only online and social media but in person has been huge and I want to thank the city of Chicago for embracing us in this way and hopefully we have and can still continue to move forward and represent the city well."

Hendriks return cut short by elbow inflammation doesn't change the facts that he is more than deserving of this award.

The ESPYs air Wednesday night at 7 p.m.