Watch the 2024 ESPYS live on ABC on Thursday

Tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams is hosting "The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" live this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The multi-Grand Slam champion and global sports influencer will join top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Drew Brees, Draymond Green, Bryce Young, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Ingram II, Flau'jae Johnson, Colman Domingo, GloRilla, Daisy Ridley, Allyson Felix, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Blaney and more.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include Allen Iverson, Nick Saban, Venus Williams, Andy Reid, Jayden Daniels, Chloe Kim, Livvy Dunne, J.J. McCarthy, Isiah Pacheco, Sugar Ray Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Lisa Leslie, Nyjah Huston, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, CJ McCollum, John Owen Lowe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Toni Breidinger, Samm Levine, Angel McCoughtry, Jacques Slade, Arielle Chambers, Danny Seraphine, University of South Carolina Women's basketball team, Louisiana State University gymnastics team, University of Oklahoma softball team, and more.

The ESPYS will recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as Best Athlete, Men's Sports; Best Athlete, Women's Sports; Best Breakthrough Athlete; Best Record-Breaking Performance; Best Championship Performance; and Best Comeback Athlete.

Per tradition, the ESPYS will showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes through three pillar awards. Former NFL safety Steve Gleason will be given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will be awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year's show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Voting is now underway and all categories will close at 5 p.m. EDT on July 11, just prior to the start of the ESPYS. Fans can cast their votes at ESPN.com/ESPYS.

The ESPYS helps to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $200 million for the V Foundation over the past 30 years

The ESPYS will air live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

