Adult woman's body found on Evanston Township High School campus, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the campus of Evanston Township High School Tuesday morning.

Evanston police said a "non-high school aged" adult female was found dead on the north side of the campus. An initial investigation indicates the woman is not an ETHS staff member.

Evanston police said the campus is secure and there is no danger to students.

No additional details have been released.

