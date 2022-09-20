  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Adult woman's body found on Evanston Township High School campus, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
35 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the campus of Evanston Township High School Tuesday morning.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the campus of Evanston Township High School Tuesday morning.

Evanston police said a "non-high school aged" adult female was found dead on the north side of the campus. An initial investigation indicates the woman is not an ETHS staff member.

Evanston police said the campus is secure and there is no danger to students.

No additional details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.