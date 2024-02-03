Evanston police use Taser after man climbs on car, shatters windshield, sunroof

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man climbed on top of a car and heavily damaged it Friday afternoon in the north suburbs.

The altercation happened around 3:50 p.m. on Emerson Street near Dodge Avenue in Evanston, police said.

The man, a 33-year-old Evanston resident, was seen on top of a Toyota Rav 4 by members of the Evanston Fire Department.

Police officers who arrived at the scene tried to get the man to come off of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful and had to remove him.

The man resisted officers, police said. An officer brought out a Taser and the man tried to grab it.

The Taser was deployed and the man was arrested, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from damaging the car.

A mother and daughter from Chicago, ages 51 and 16, were inside the Toyota and were able to exit uninjured. The car sustained extensive damage to the windshield and sunroof.

An officer sustained a minor hand injury, police said.

No further information was immediately available.