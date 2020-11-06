small business

Evanston restaurant Hecky's Barbecue reopens after renovation, death of founder due to coronavirus

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Hecky's Barbecue in Evanston reopens Friday after a makeover to the restaurant.

Hecky Powell opened his namesake restaurant 37 years ago. After Powell's passing due to COVID-19, the restaurant underwent renovations in late September.

RELATED: Coronavirus deaths: Hecky Powell, founder of Evanston's Hecky's Barbecue, dies from COVID-19

Hecky's reopening day holds a special significance to the founder. It would have been Powell's 72nd birthday.

He was known as a beloved member of the Evanston community who dedicated his life to serving others, and provided young people with access to continuing education, Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said.

The restaurant's motto is "It's the sauce," but it's more than the good food that made it a must-visit destination for decades.

"Hecky was like a friend to everybody around him," said longtime customer Anthony Bass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessevanstonsmall businessbbqcoronavirusrestaurantreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
Adults with disabilities get full-time jobs at Long Island bakery
FeedNJ combats hunger and supports local businesses
Facebook starts campaign to support Black-owned small businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Gary man accused of murdering girlfriend released from jail
Target toddler boots recalled after receiving hazard complaints
Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 2 CPD officers hurt
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Friday
Tour the only Black-owned brewery in Illinois
CPD officer stabbed while responding to mental health disturbance
Morgan Park spruce selected as Chicago's official 2020 Christmas tree
Woman fatally shot while driving in Englewood
More TOP STORIES News