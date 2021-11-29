Shooting in Evanston near gas station on Green Bay Road leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded, police say

Responding officers located 5 gunshot victims. Four at 1950 Green Bay and a 5th one at 1918 Green Bay. One of the victims that was located at 1950 Green Bay has died. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and at least four teens injured after a shooting near an Evanston gas station Sunday night, according to police.Evanston police responded to numerous 911 calls of multiple shots fired in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue just after 7 p.m., according to a tweet.When they arrived, officers located five gunshot victims in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road.One person has died. The four other victims, two girls and two boys between ages 14 and 18-years-old, were transported to the hospital, police said.Police said their investigation does not indicate further danger to the public and no suspects are in custody.No other information was provided at this time.