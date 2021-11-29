Evanston shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 teens wounded near gas station on Green Bay Road

Responding officers located 5 gunshot victims. Four at 1950 Green Bay and a 5th one at 1918 Green Bay. One of the victims that was located at 1950 Green Bay has died. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting in north suburban Evanston Sunday night has left one person dead and four others wounded, police said.Police responded to the shooting at about 7:17 p.m. They found four of the victims outside a Mobil gas station in the 1900-block of Green Bay Road. A fifth person was found about a block away on Green Bay Road.One of the victims was killed in the shooting, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Carl Dennison.The remaining victims who were wounded in the shooting are two male teenagers and 2 female teenagers ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. They were all transported to nearby hospitals.Police said their investigation does not indicate further danger to the public and no suspects are in custody.