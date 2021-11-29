deadly shooting

Evanston shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 teens wounded near gas station on Green Bay Road

By Maher Kawash
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Evanston gas station, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting in north suburban Evanston Sunday night has left one person dead and four others wounded, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at about 7:17 p.m. They found four of the victims outside a Mobil gas station in the 1900-block of Green Bay Road. A fifth person was found about a block away on Green Bay Road.

One of the victims was killed in the shooting, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Carl Dennison.



The remaining victims who were wounded in the shooting are two male teenagers and 2 female teenagers ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. They were all transported to nearby hospitals.



Police said their investigation does not indicate further danger to the public and no suspects are in custody.
