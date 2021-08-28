eviction

What does the Supreme Court eviction moratorium decision mean for Illinois?

By
SCOTUS eviction ruling does not affect IL protections

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An estimated 3.5 million people re at risk of eviction in the United States after the Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on pandemic-related evictions. But Illinois residents covered by the state moratorium aren't impacted by the high court ruling.

"That decision was strictly about the law which the CDC enacted, that's not an issue in the state of Illinois," explained ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.

Activists like Patrick McWilliams with Cancel the Rents are still concerned by people's financial instability. According to IllinoisRentalAssistance.org, the state estimates three times as many Illinois households are at risk of eviction this year compared to in 2019.

As of now, Governor JB Pritzker's state-level eviction moratorium will expire after September 18. McWilliams wants an extension.

"To not create this uncertainty for so many renters and so many people who may be fearing that they're about to lose their homes," he said.

But the longer the moratorium lasts the more money landlords lose, including people like Loretta Facchini. She said her only rental property, a Vernon Hills home, has tenants who owe her almost $70,000.

"I have to dig into my savings," she said. "I am 71 years old, I thought that would be my cushion with my Social Security. Now I'm losing it."

Some activists like McWilliams say small landlords should also be getting government relief, but he thinks large companies should eat their losses in the name of housing as a right, especially during a public health crisis.
