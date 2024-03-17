Migrants to be evicted from 3 shelters across Chicago; families with children allowed longer stay

Families with children can stay through June in order for children to have consistency throughout the rest of the school year.

Families with children can stay through June in order for children to have consistency throughout the rest of the school year.

Families with children can stay through June in order for children to have consistency throughout the rest of the school year.

Families with children can stay through June in order for children to have consistency throughout the rest of the school year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly three dozen new arrivals staying in city migrant shelters will be evicted on Sunday.

If the 35 migrants are without housing, they would return to the landing zone to start the process over again and apply for a spot in a city shelter, according to the city.

The city also announced that over 2,000 new arrivals could stay in shelters through April.

Families with children can stay through June in order for children to have consistency throughout the rest of the school year.

READ ALSO: Majority of evictions at Chicago migrant shelters on hold as city grapples with measles outbreak

Migrants will be evicted from Wadsworth Shelter, the North Easton Shelter and the Gage Park Fieldhouse.

In the meantime, less people plan to migrate to the Chicago area, according to a weekly report from Customs and Border Protection.

Anyone coming through the landing zone will need to have proof of measles vaccination, or take an MMR vaccine to get into a shelter, the city said.

READ ALSO: Chicago other speaks out after son infected with measles: 'Thought he was going to die in my arms'

City officials said those expected to leave shelters will receive their first notice 45 days in advance.