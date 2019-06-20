Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-girlfriend testifies at Yingying Zhang murder trial

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The prosecution could wrap up its case Thursday morning against the former U of I student accused of killing a Chinese scholar.
The jury listened to a second day of testimony from Brendt Christensen's ex-girlfriend, a star prosecution witness, who recorded at least nine conversation with Christensen for the FBI.
The ex-girlfriend, Terra Bullis, arrived at federal court in Peoria accompanied by FBI agents.
The jury has been listening to the various recordings she made in June 2017 and she's been testifying that Christensen, over time, became more and more open with her, at one point telling her, "The number one way people get caught with any crime ... Stuff like this. They tell someone."
The prosecution is working its way up to a recording she made at a vigil for Yingying Zhang the day before Christensen was arrested in which he describes in graphic detail, the rape and murder of the visiting Chinese scholar.
Wednesday, the jury heard a recording she made in which Christensen tells her that he told investigators that blood found on a baseball bat in his apartment was Bullis's blood, which was not true. Later Yzhang's DNA was found on that bat. Bullis testified that it scared her, that he was lying.
In another recording, Christensen told her to use her right to remain silent if the FBI tried to question her.
The defense will have a chance to cross examine Bullis Thursday and is expected to try to reframe some of the statements Christensen made to her which they argue were embellished.
The prosecution could wrap up its case Thursday. The defense expected to call just a few witnesses including Christensen's ex-wife Michelle.
