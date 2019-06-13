FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Prosecutors laid out their case Thursday in the trail of a man who is accused of killing a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois.Brendt Christensen, 29, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up 26-year-old Yingying Zhang two years ago at a campus bus stop, then raping and torturing her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body. Her body has never been found.Zhang's father, brother and boyfriend have been in the courtroom listening to a translation of proceedings on headphones. Zhang's mother has been too emotional to be in court, and has been listening from a different part of the courthouse.The jury heard testimony Thursday morning from Joel Smith, an FBI Agent, who was involved in the initial days of the investigation.Smith described the initial searches of Christensen's apartment and vehicle.Smith said Christensen was narrowed down as a person of interest from a list of owners of Saturn Astras. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video picking up Zhang.It's not a very common vehicle, and Christensen's Saturn had a sunroof and a cracked hub cap, which were seen in the video. That's how he initially became a suspect.Mirrored aviator sunglasses were also discovered during the initial search of his apartment, which Christensen allegedly wore while posing as an undercover cop to persuade Zhang into his car.This second day of testimony comes on the heels of Wednesday's bombshell opening statement. During opening statements, the defense for Christensen acknowledged that he kidnapped and killed Zhang. But they disputed evidence that he tortured her; that's possibly an important legal distinction as it relates to the death penalty."Death penalty case is unusual. Death penalty in a federal case is even more unusual. I've never seen anyone plead both not guilty and admit to the crime. Very unusual," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.