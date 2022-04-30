pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Bishop Ford Friday night, according to Illinois State Police District Chicago.

Police responded to the crash around 10:43 p.m. that happened southbound near the Stony Island feeder ramp.

The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced dead, ISP said.

RELATED: 2 dead after jumping into river during ISP chase that followed Chicago carjacking; 3 more in custody

Police said they located the offending vehicle and diver close to the scene.

The incident is still active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocar crashcar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedaccident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Amtrak train hits, kills high school student on Chicago's NW Side
Driver cited in NW Side hit-and-run that killed woman, 70
Woman killed in NW Side hit-and-run on way home from church
IN woman who killed 3 kids boarding school bus to get early release
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring tornadoes
2 women shot, 1 fatally during North Side argument, police say
2 dead after jumping into river during ISP chase; 3 others in custody
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
12 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Chicago Bears make picks in 2022 NFL Draft
Show More
Girl, 3, dies in South Side apartment fire, CFD says
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Video shows woman on gas station tirade crash with infant in back seat
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
More TOP STORIES News