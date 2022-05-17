Illinois Facebook users to receive class action lawsuit settlement payments of up to $400

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Facebook users in Illinois who applied to collect a settlement stemming from a class action lawsuit could see their payment any day now.
According to the settlement administrator, paper checks and electronic payments began going out on May 9.
The lawsuit was filed over Facebook's collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent. As part of the $650 million settlement, claimants will receive payments of between $200-$400.
Those covered by the settlement include Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.
Claimants must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 183 days (six months) to be eligible.
It could take up to two weeks for all the payments to go out, so claimants are being urged to wait until mid-June before making an inquiry.
