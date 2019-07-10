Fake worker accused of raping 77-year-old Texas woman 10 months ago

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities have made an arrest 10 months after they said a 77-year-old woman was brutally raped in a southwest Houston senior living facility.The Harris County Sheriff's Office has been looking for the suspect seen on video from inside a living facility in the Houston area. Investigators said it shows the rapist enter the facility on Oct. 1, 2018 around 8 p.m.Authorities said the man in the video is 29-year-old Bryan Arellano Monasterio. Monasterio was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated sex assault of the elderly and one count of aggravated robbery of a person over 65.The Harris County District Attorney's Elderly Abuse Section is prosecuting the case.According to authorities, the attacker broke into a secure area where he pretended to be a maintenance man. He covered the victim's peep hole before making his way inside her apartment. Deputies said he then dragged the woman to the bedroom, raped her, stole $160, and threatened to kill her before leaving.An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers helped identify Monasterio, whose DNA was later matched to the case.According to Assistant District Attorney Mary McFaden, who is the chief of the Elderly Abuse Section, Monsaterio told the victim "he raped her because he had never had sex with an Asian woman.""He violated her safety zone. He violated her home. He violated her. On so many levels, this is such an egregious assault," McFaden said.Monasterio was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person and one count of aggravated robbery of an elderly person. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.In an emotional news conference in October, Jaling Bonnem said her mother was attacked, but she's a survivor."She always goes out of her way to help people. For something like this to happen to her, she has been brutalized," said Bonnem. "To the person out there, I use the term person loosely. I hope you get what's coming to you."Our sister station KTRK ABC13 spoke with the victim's daughter. She said her mother has developed health problems since the assault.