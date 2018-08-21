Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge added to wall of honor

It was a solemn morning at the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy in the South Loop on Tuesday as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago and others came together to honor fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio.Bucio died on Memorial Day while searching for a man who fell off a boat on the Chicago River. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio, 46, died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was also ruled accidental.Bucio's two sons, Joshua and Jacob, were on hand to help dedicate his badge, No. 5115, to the Chicago Fire Department's Wall of Honor, which honors firefighters who have died in the line of duty."Chicago will never forget Juan Bucio's countless acts of selflessness, his commitment to serving others and his heroic sacrifice on behalf of our city," Emanuel said."Chicago is a better city and we are a greater fire department because of Juan," Santiago said. "I hope and pray that badge 5115 provides a sense of pride to Joshua and Jacob in all the days to follow."Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit. Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.The fire department will also lay a brick in Bucio's memory at Memorial Park.