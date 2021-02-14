Fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer honored at memorial service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial service Saturday honored fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer from the 18th district.Commander Bauer was shot to death three years ago in a stairwell at the Thompson Center.The service was a tribute to his life and legacy. He left behind a wife and daughter."Paul lived his life in service of others. He was kind, patient and compassionate. I'm not just saying those words to make him sound like a saint. Those words actually describe him," said Erin Bauer, widow.Commander Bauer's Killer, Shomari Legghette, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.