CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial service Saturday honored fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer from the 18th district.
Commander Bauer was shot to death three years ago in a stairwell at the Thompson Center.
The service was a tribute to his life and legacy. He left behind a wife and daughter.
RELATED: Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer murder: Man convicted of killing CPD commander gets life sentence
"Paul lived his life in service of others. He was kind, patient and compassionate. I'm not just saying those words to make him sound like a saint. Those words actually describe him," said Erin Bauer, widow.
Commander Bauer's Killer, Shomari Legghette, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer honored at memorial service
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More