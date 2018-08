A false bomb threat temporarily closed a Mariano's location in Lombard Monday afternoon.Lombard police said they received a 911 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. The caller made a bomb threat against the Lombard Mariano's on Roosevelt Road.The store was evacuated and the DuPage County Bomb Squad found the threat to be a hoax, officials said.The store was cleared to reopen at approximately 6:30 p.m., officials said.