About 60 farmers help neighbor with crops after he suffers heart attack

DIVIDE COUNTY, North Dakota -- When their neighbor suffered a heart attack, farmers in a North Dakota county stopped their harvesting to step in and help.
Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest.
When news broke out about his situation, neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, six grain carts, and 15 semis to help get Unhjem's crop in the bin.
"I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it," said family friend Jenna Binde to KFYRTV.
Binde added that helping their neighbor out when they need it, and not expecting anything in return, is the farming way of life.
Unhjem was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, but his family said he has a long road to recovery ahead.
