Family Dollar store recalls: Over 430 products recalled over improper temperature storage issues

Family Dollar stores mistakenly shipped products in May, June
By WSOC
Family Dollar recalls affect over 430 products

CHICAGO -- Family Dollar is recalling more than 400 products from many of its stores due to storage at improper temperatures.

The voluntary recall covers a wide range of items, including everything from pain relievers, toothpaste and antiperspirants to soap and eye drops, WSOC reported.

The products include name brands like Colgate, Dove, Old Spice and Tylenol.

The Food and Drug Administration said the discount retailer mistakenly shipped the affected products to many of its U.S. stores throughout May into early June.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints with items under the recall.

Customers can return affected products without a receipt to stores where they were bought.

Earlier this year, family dollar voluntarily recalled some skin care products that had not been stored within labeled temperature requirements.

For a full list of recalled products, visit FDA.gov.
