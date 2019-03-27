Crime & Safety

Family, friends remember Ezra Hill Jr., slain Harvey 10-year-old, at vigil

The boy was shot twice Saturday afternoon while sitting in a car with his father in the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered to remember Ezra Hill, Jr., a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in south suburban Harvey.

Ezra underwent surgery on Saturday and was in intensive care at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He died of his injuries on Monday, family said.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to search for the shooter.

Ezra and his father had just arrived home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and were getting out of their vehicle when someone in a four-door sedan drove up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Ezra Hill, Jr.



The father was not injured.

Bullets from the shooting hit a nearby house and vehicle. Two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

It was immediately unclear what led to the shooting.

Detectives say they have interviewed witnesses and are in the process of looking for any type of evidence that could lead to an arrest.
