Austin shooting leaves child, 3, dead, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old was fatally shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The child was with a 27-year-old man who was driving south in the 600-block of North Central Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. when shots were fired from a blue Honda, police said.

The child was struck in the back, and the man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The child was taken by the man to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and was pronounced dead Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they believe the 27-year-old man was the intended target of the shooting.

A police source said the man was the boy's father, and he was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sun Times-Media contributed to this report.
