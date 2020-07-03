CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was clear by the turnout that Amaria Jones was loved by so many people. Mourners said she had bright future ahead of her and they want justice.
Wearing her favorite color, purple, family and friends of 13-year-old Amaria Jones came together to celebrate her life at Greater St John Bible Church Friday afternoon.
Her siblings shared their memories.
"That was my baby. She looked up to me so much."
Jones was hit by a stray bullet that pierced the window of her home in the South Austin neighborhood while she was showing her mom a dance move. It happened during a violent Father's Day weekend.
"It is crazy how they took her life like that. It is really hurting everybody. And they just don't understand whoever did this needs to speak up," said Ariana Holyfield.
Jones loved to dance and also enjoyed showing off her moves on the basketball court.
"It is a tough day for me. It is a tough day for our whole team. She wore number 12. She had it on her back," Coach Brandon Wilkerson.
She had dreams of becoming a lawyer.
"We need more black attorneys. We need more women attorneys. Whatever she wanted to be, she should have been able to become and we should not be here today," said Kendra Spearman, Chicago Lawyers Collective. "So we are just tired of this pandemic of violence in our communities."
Reverend Ira Acree said more needs to be done to stop the violence in the city. He's fearful about what's to come this weekend.
"We got to stem this tide of the violence. The only way that it is going to happen is economic investment in these communities," Acree said.
Chicago Police detectives are working the case but they have no updates on the investigation.
Mourners remember girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side during funeral
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More