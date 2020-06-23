Chicago Shootings: Amaria Jones, 13, among 11 killed over Father's Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people were shot across Chicago over the last four days.
Among those killed was 13-year-old Amaria Jones who was inside her Austin neighborhood home Saturday when a stray bullet came flying in.
"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child, it's painful," said Amaria's mother Lawanda Jones.
The youngest of five, Jones says Amaria wanted to be lawyer.
"She loved to talk and she wanted to be heard," said her mother. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."
Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.
"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," said Jones. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out saying mom."
Jones was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed between Friday evening and midnight on Sunday.
Mekhi James, 3, was shot in a separate incident in Austin, also on Saturday.
Community groups have put together a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
