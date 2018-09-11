Family of cab driver beaten to death in West Loop looking for witnesses

The family of a cab driver - beaten and killed in downtown Chicago - believes someone must have seen the attack.Now they're asking witnesses to come forward.Police say Anis Tungekar, 64, got into an argument with a 30-year-old man on September 2 at 93 North Jefferson Street, a block west of the Ogilvie Transportation Center.Things escalated and the confrontation turned physical.Tungekar was beaten and later died from injuries.His family is asking those who saw the attack to speak up and help catch the father's killer.One man was questioned after the confrontation and released. Police are now searching for him again.