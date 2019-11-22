Family of pharmacy resident killed in Mercy Hospital shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of pharmacy resident Dayna Less has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mercy Hospital and its security firm in connection with the shooting there last November.

Less was killed along with police officer Samuel Jimenez and Dr. Tamara O'Neal. Police said O'Neal's former fiance was the gunman. He was killed by responding police officers.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court accuses Mercy Hospital, owner Trinity Health Inc. and SDI Security Inc. of negligence.

The lawsuit claims the hospital and the security firm failed to issue a Code Silver" alert to warn of an active shooter or to lockdown the building, which would have kept Lopez out the building.

Mercy Hospital officials say they are aware of the lawsuit but can't comment on pending litigation.

In a lawsuit filed Monday against the city and Chicago police, SDI officials denies liability in the shooting.

