Family of slain woman seeks justice after 6 weeks with no answers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side family is fighting for justice after a mother of three was shot and killed on a sidewalk near her home in the Austin neighborhood.Elisa Vargas-Corona was shot nearly six weeks ago in the 5300 block of Iowa Street. Her family said that not enough is being done to find the person who killed her.Friday, Vargas-Corona's family went door-to-door with flyers to ask for help. Her children said they want to ensure her memory is not lost.Chicago Police said the case is still under investigation.