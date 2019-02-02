Family seeks answers after man, 60, found dead in garbage can on South Side

William Cobb, 60

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of a 60-year-old man is asking the public for help after they said his body was discovered this week in a garbage can on Chicago's South Side.

William Cobb's body was discovered in an alley near 66th and Yale on Monday morning.

According to the medical examiner, the incident is being investigated by Area Central Detectives as a non-criminal death pending an autopsy report.

Cobb's family does not believe this is a cold-related death.

They say he had a home and a loving family.

Chicago police could not immediately confirm where the body was found, but the family said that streets and sanitation workers discovered the body.
